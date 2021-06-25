Libtayo first immunotherapy to win EC approval for advanced BCC

The European Commission (EC) has approved Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron’s (NASDAQ: REGN) PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) to treat locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma (BCC) patients who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI).
BCC is the most common type of skin cancer worldwide, representing up to 80% of non-melanoma skin cancers, and incidence is increasing across many European countries.
"Libtayo has redefined the standard of care for advanced CSCC and has the potential to do the same in advanced BCC"While the large majority of BCC cases are caught early and easily cured with surgery or radiation, a small proportion can develop into advanced BCC and penetrate deeper into surrounding tissues (locally advanced) or spread to other parts of the body (metastatic), becoming more difficult to treat.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze