Libtayo first immunotherapy to win EC approval for advanced BCC

The European Commission (EC) has approved Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron’s (NASDAQ: REGN) PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) to treat locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma (BCC) patients who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI).

BCC is the most common type of skin cancer worldwide, representing up to 80% of non-melanoma skin cancers, and incidence is increasing across many European countries.

"Libtayo has redefined the standard of care for advanced CSCC and has the potential to do the same in advanced BCC"While the large majority of BCC cases are caught early and easily cured with surgery or radiation, a small proportion can develop into advanced BCC and penetrate deeper into surrounding tissues (locally advanced) or spread to other parts of the body (metastatic), becoming more difficult to treat.