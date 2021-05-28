Sunday 24 November 2024

Lilly gets DoJ subpoena over Branchburg manufacturing site

Biotechnology
28 May 2021
eli_lilly_hq_large

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has received a subpoena from the US Department of Justice (DoJ) requesting the production of certain documents relating to its manufacturing site in Branchburg, New Jersey.

The US drugmaker has stressed in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Previously, Lilly had employed external lawyers to conduct an independent investigation into certain unspecified allegations relating to Branchburg, which is one of a number of the company’s sites that produces the COVID-19 antibody therapy bamlanivimab.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Lilly closes up as tirzepatide compares favorably with insulin glargine
21 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Lilly shares suffer on earnings miss and reduced forecast
27 April 2021
Biotechnology
FDA revokes EUA for MAb bamlanivimab for COVID-19
17 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Lilly investing $1.5 billion in new production facilities
29 January 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze