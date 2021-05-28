Lilly gets DoJ subpoena over Branchburg manufacturing site

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has received a subpoena from the US Department of Justice (DoJ) requesting the production of certain documents relating to its manufacturing site in Branchburg, New Jersey.
The US drugmaker has stressed in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it is cooperating fully with the investigation.
Previously, Lilly had employed external lawyers to conduct an independent investigation into certain unspecified allegations relating to Branchburg, which is one of a number of the company’s sites that produces the COVID-19 antibody therapy bamlanivimab.
