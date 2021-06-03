Lilly's tirzepatide given big billing by analyst

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) could be on to a winner with tirzepatide, according to GlobalData.
The once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) recently demonstrated that it was able to not only reduce HbA1c levels in type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients, but also confer weight loss when compared to insulin glargine in the SURPASS-4 trial.
GlobalData believes that tirzepatide has the potential to achieve blockbuster status, if approved, by helping to address the growing epidemic in T2D, inducing significant weight loss, and continuing to outperform incumbent giants in head-to-head clinical trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze