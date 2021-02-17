Lilly's tirzepatide impresses with diabetes results

US drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced trial results on tirzepatide, a once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptor agonist molecule that represents a new class of medicines being studied for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Tirzepatide led to significant HbA1C and body weight reductions from baseline in adults with type 2 diabetes in the SURPASS-3 and SURPASS-5 Phase III trials after 52 weeks and 40 weeks, respectively.

"HbA1C levels and weight are high priorities throughout the type 2 diabetes treatment journey"In top-line results, the primary and all key secondary endpoints were met for both efficacy and treatment-regimen estimands in SURPASS-3, which compared tirzepatide to titrated insulin degludec, and in SURPASS-5, which compared tirzepatide to placebo, both as an add-on to titrated insulin glargine.