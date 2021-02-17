Sunday 24 November 2024

Lilly's tirzepatide impresses with diabetes results

Pharmaceutical
17 February 2021
lilly-location-big-1

US drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced trial results on tirzepatide, a once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptor agonist molecule that represents a new class of medicines being studied for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Tirzepatide led to significant HbA1C and body weight reductions from baseline in adults with type 2 diabetes in the SURPASS-3 and SURPASS-5 Phase III trials after 52 weeks and 40 weeks, respectively.

"HbA1C levels and weight are high priorities throughout the type 2 diabetes treatment journey"In top-line results, the primary and all key secondary endpoints were met for both efficacy and treatment-regimen estimands in SURPASS-3, which compared tirzepatide to titrated insulin degludec, and in SURPASS-5, which compared tirzepatide to placebo, both as an add-on to titrated insulin glargine.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Lilly's antibody cocktail nabs FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19
10 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Challenger set to upset Novo Nordisk's dominance in GLP-1 class
5 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Lilly closes up as tirzepatide compares favorably with insulin glargine
21 May 2021
Biotechnology
Look back at pharma news in the week to May 21, 2021
23 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze