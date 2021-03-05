Sunday 24 November 2024

Challenger set to upset Novo Nordisk's dominance in GLP-1 class

5 March 2021
Shares in diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) fell back 4% on Thursday, after its blockbuster Ozempic (semaglutide) was outshone in a head-to-head study.

US rival Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) reported results from the SURPASS trial program, comparing a range of doses of its GLP-1 receptor agonist tirzepatide with a 1mg dose of semaglutide.

In the study, Lilly’s option led to superior A1C and body weight reductions from baseline across all three doses, for adults with type 2 diabetes.

