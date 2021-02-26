Saturday 23 November 2024

US government places order of Lilly antibody cocktail after EUA

Biotechnology
26 February 2021
The US government has wasted no time after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for bamlanivimab and etesevimab in COVID-19.

The Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) combination has been approved to be administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19. Authorized use includes treatment for those who are 65 years of age or older or who have certain chronic medical conditions.

"Another treatment option that could keep more people out of the hospital and save lives"Meanwhile, the US government has agreed to purchase a minimum of 100,000 doses of the two drugs together.

