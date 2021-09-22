Lilly to supply EU and EEA with up to 220,000 doses of AbCellera-discovered COVID-19 therapy

Canada’s AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced the European Commission (EC) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have entered into a joint procurement agreement to supply up to 220,000 doses of bamlanivimab together with etesevimab to treat confirmed COVID-19 in patients aged 12 years and older that do not require supplemental oxygen for COVID-19 and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

The agreement helps to provide access to treatments by enabling participating countries in the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) to purchase the products directly from Lilly following national approval for emergency use or marketing authorization at the EU level.

“It is important that we use every tool available to combat COVID-19. With the rise of the highly contagious Delta variant, it is critical that patients who need it have access to antibody therapies that can neutralize the virus and prevent the progression to severe illness,” said Carl Hansen, chief executive and president of AbCellera.