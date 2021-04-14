Sunday 24 November 2024

MSF keeps up pressure on insulin access as WHO launches Global Diabetes Compact

14 April 2021
The World Health Organization (WHO) is hopeful that its Global Diabetes Compact will help to bring the right care to all who need it as well as boosting efforts to prevent the disease.

A launch event is taking place on Wednesday at the Global Diabetes Summit, which is co-hosted by the WHO and the government of Canada, with the support of the University of Toronto.

It is 100 years since insulin was discovered, but globally, only half of people requiring it have access to this essential medicine today because of challenging storage requirements, complex treatment protocols and high prices.

