MSF calls for pediatric access to TB drugs

Humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has highlighted the World Health Organization’s (WHO) new rapid guidance recommending that children of all ages with drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) have access to all-oral treatment using the drugs bedaquiline and/or delamanid.

All-oral regimens simplify DR-TB treatment for children and caregivers by eliminating the use of injectable drugs that can cause deafness. They also make treatment regimens shorter, less toxic, and more effective.

Not a priority for drugmakers, MSF claims