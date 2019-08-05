Lilly looks to reach migraine patients who have failed previous treatments

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has presented positive Phase III data on Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm), a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antagonist indicated in preventive treatment of migraine and for episodic cluster headache.

The new data is from CONQUER, a study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Emgality in the preventive treatment of chronic and episodic migraine in patients with documented previous failures on two to four different standard-of-care migraine preventive medication categories, due to inadequate efficacy or for tolerability reasons.

The CONQUER study was designed and conducted based on findings from subgroup analyses of prior Phase III studies of Emgality, which suggested it may be an option for patients who self-reported failures on migraine preventive medications before study enrolment.