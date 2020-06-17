Saturday 23 November 2024

Lilly's drug shows benefit in episodic and chronic migraine

Biotechnology
17 June 2020
Latest research findings show Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm), which received regulatory approval in the USA and Europe in 2018, reduces total pain burden in a recent analysis of patients with episodic and chronic migraine.

Total pain burden is a patient-centric measure that combines the monthly frequency, duration, and pain severity of migraine. Additionally, total pain burden demonstrated significant associations with patient functioning and quality of life.

The drug’s maker, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), says Emgality is the first and only migraine preventive calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) medication to be assessed in this manner, providing a more complete picture of how Emgality reduced frequency, duration, and severity of migraine pain.

