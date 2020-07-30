Coronavirus curbs second quarter sales at Lilly

While revenues declined 2% to $5.4 billion, USA-based drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) beat profit forecasts for the second quarter of 2020, the firm announced on Thursday.

Second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) increased to $1.55, following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and the company raised its 2020 EPS guidance to be in the range of $6.48 to $6.68.

Lilly’s share price fell back nearly 2% in pre-market trading however, as the company revealed the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenues, including around $250 million of decreased customer buying.