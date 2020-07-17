Saturday 23 November 2024

Lilly's mirikizumab bests Cosentyx in Phase III psoriasis trial

Biotechnology
17 July 2020
lilly-location-big-1

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) today announced that its mirikizumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that binds to the p19-subunit of interleukin (IL)23, met the primary and all key secondary endpoints versus placebo at Week 16 (superiority) and all key secondary endpoints versus Cosentyx (secukinumab) at Week 16 (non-inferiority) and Week 52 (superiority) in the OASIS-2 study.

OASIS-2 is a multicenter randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study comparing the efficacy and safety of mirikizumab to placebo and Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) $3.55 billion sales drug Cosentyx in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The safety profile was consistent with previously disclosed results for mirikizumab and known safety findings of other drugs in the IL23p19 class. Mirikizumab is being studied for the treatment of immune diseases, including psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Skyrizi trumps Cosentyx over a year in psoriasis
15 January 2020
Biotechnology
Tremfya beats Cosentyx in head-to-head plaque psoriasis study
13 December 2018
Biotechnology
Dermatologists give views on impact of Eli Lilly's Taltz and Novartis' Cosentyx
20 September 2016
Pharmaceutical
Coronavirus curbs second quarter sales at Lilly
30 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze