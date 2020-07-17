Lilly's mirikizumab bests Cosentyx in Phase III psoriasis trial

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) today announced that its mirikizumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that binds to the p19-subunit of interleukin (IL)23, met the primary and all key secondary endpoints versus placebo at Week 16 (superiority) and all key secondary endpoints versus Cosentyx (secukinumab) at Week 16 (non-inferiority) and Week 52 (superiority) in the OASIS-2 study.

OASIS-2 is a multicenter randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study comparing the efficacy and safety of mirikizumab to placebo and Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) $3.55 billion sales drug Cosentyx in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The safety profile was consistent with previously disclosed results for mirikizumab and known safety findings of other drugs in the IL23p19 class. Mirikizumab is being studied for the treatment of immune diseases, including psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.