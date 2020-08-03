European lift for Cosentyx

A broader label for Cosentyx (secukinumab) has been given the nod by the European medicines regulator, boosting Basel-based pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).

The European Medicines Agency approved a submission to market the product for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents.

Shares in the company were up 0.8% in morning trading in Zurich, and a similar amount ahead of the opening bell in New York.