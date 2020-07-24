New Phase IIIb data shows bimekizumab's superiority to another rival, this time Cosentyx

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) today announced positive results from the Phase IIIb BE RADIANT study, a direct comparison of the investigational interleukin (IL)-17A and IL-17F inhibitor, bimekizumab, to the IL-17A inhibitor, Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Cosentyx (secukinumab) in the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

BE RADIANT is the first head-to-head study comparing anti-IL-17 treatments, and the first study to demonstrate superiority to secukinumab for complete skin clearance at both weeks 16 and 48. However, markets were not impressed, as UCB’s shares were down 3% at 107.60 euros by early afternoon,

In previously-announced data from the BE SURE study, bimekizumab’s demonstrated superiority to AbbVie’ (NYSE: ABBV) Humira (adalimumab). Also, the BE VIVID study, which read out in October, demonstrated bimekizumab’s superiority compared to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen’s Stelara (ustekinumab).