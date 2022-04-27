Saturday 8 November 2025

Long-term data on lecanemab in Alzheimer's patients

27 April 2022
Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523) today announced an article about long-term health outcomes of its investigational anti-amyloid-beta protofibril antibody lecanemab in people living with early Alzheimer’s disease (AD) using simulation modeling was published in a peer-reviewed journal Neurology and Therapy.

In this simulation, lecanemab treatment is estimated to potentially slow the rate of disease progression, maintaining treated patients for a longer duration in earlier stages of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD and mild AD (collectively, early AD).

It was shown that the estimated lifetime risk of disease progression to mild, moderate, and severe AD dementia from baseline could potentially be reduced by 7%, 13% and 10% in lecanemab+SoC, respectively, compared to SoC. In the model the mean time advancing to mild, moderate, and severe AD dementia was longer for patients in the lecanemab-treated group than for patients in the SoC group by 2.51 years (SoC versus lecanemab+Soc: 3.10 vs 5.61 years), 3.13 (6.14 vs 9.27 years) and 2.34 (9.07 vs 11.41 years) respectively. Subgroup analysis by age and disease severity at baseline also revealed a potentially greater impact on disease progression with earlier initiation of treatment with lecanemab. The incremental mean times for transition to mild and moderate AD dementia were 2.53 and 3.34 years, respectively, when treating MCI due to AD in a subgroup analysis compared to SoC.

