Lonza and DiNAQOR enter strategic collaboration

Switzerland-based companies Lonza (VTX: LONN) and DiNAQOR, a global gene therapy platform firm, have announced a strategic collaboration to advance the latter’s pre-clinical programs for the treatment of cardiac myosin-binding protein-C (MYBPC3) cardiomyopathies, a genetic condition that can result in heart failure.



Under the terms of the collaboration, Lonza will provide DiNAQOR pre-clinical, clinical and commercial production support for the company's lead preclinical program DiNA-001, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy program for patients with MYBPC3-linked cardiomyopathy. Lonza's state-of-the-art cell-and-gene-therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, USA, will handle all product supply for DiNA-001. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"DiNAQOR has established an innovative gene therapy platform that will allow for the evaluation of this promising treatment for monogenic cardiomyopathies. DiNAQOR represents the truly trailblazing companies that we strive to empower in the cell and gene therapy space and we are fully committed to the DiNAQOR team as they seek to advance novel treatment options for people living with heart disease," commented Alberto Santagstino, senior vice present and head of cell and gene technologies at Lonza Pharma & Biotech.

DiNAQOR chariman and chief executive Dr Johannes Holzmeister adding: "Lonza is a leader in the manufacturing of adeno-associated virus gene therapy vectors and is the optimal partner to help us rapidly advance and scale the production of DiNA-001 from early-stage clinical trials through commercialization. Precise and rapid genetic diagnostics, leading analytics, and an adequate product supply for all stages of clinical development and commercialization are necessary to bring these potentially transformational gene therapies to patients suffering from heart failure. We are excited to collaborate with Lonza on this critical initiative."