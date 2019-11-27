Saturday 23 November 2024

Lonza and DiNAQOR enter strategic collaboration

Biotechnology
27 November 2019
lonza-big

Switzerland-based companies Lonza (VTX: LONN) and DiNAQOR, a global gene therapy platform firm, have announced a strategic collaboration to advance the latter’s  pre-clinical programs for the treatment of cardiac myosin-binding protein-C (MYBPC3) cardiomyopathies, a genetic condition that can result in heart failure.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Lonza will provide DiNAQOR pre-clinical, clinical and commercial production support for the company's lead preclinical program DiNA-001, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy program for patients with MYBPC3-linked cardiomyopathy. Lonza's state-of-the-art cell-and-gene-therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, USA, will handle all product supply for DiNA-001. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"DiNAQOR has established an innovative gene therapy platform that will allow for the evaluation of this promising treatment for monogenic cardiomyopathies. DiNAQOR represents the truly trailblazing companies that we strive to empower in the cell and gene therapy space and we are fully committed to the DiNAQOR team as they seek to advance novel treatment options for people living with heart disease," commented Alberto Santagstino, senior vice present and head of cell and gene technologies at Lonza Pharma & Biotech.

DiNAQOR chariman and chief executive Dr Johannes Holzmeister adding: "Lonza is a leader in the manufacturing of adeno-associated virus gene therapy vectors and is the optimal partner to help us rapidly advance and scale the production of DiNA-001 from early-stage clinical trials through commercialization. Precise and rapid genetic diagnostics, leading analytics, and an adequate product supply for all stages of clinical development and commercialization are necessary to bring these potentially transformational gene therapies to patients suffering from heart failure. We are excited to collaborate with Lonza on this critical initiative."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux to jump from Roche to top job at Lonza
8 June 2020
Biotechnology
Lonza to establish Cell- and Gene-Therapy Centers of Excellence to accelerate growth
14 February 2018
Biotechnology
Lonza to manufacture Mesoblast's first allogeneic cell therapy
17 October 2019
Biotechnology
Gamida Cell and Lonza ink manufacturing deal for omidubicel
19 June 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze