Pierre-Alain Ruffieux to jump from Roche to top job at Lonza

8 June 2020
Swiss company Lonza (SIX: LONN) has named Pierre-Alain Ruffieux its new chief executive.

Dr Ruffieux is currently head of global pharma technical operations at Swiss pharma giant, Roche (ROG: SIX), where he is responsible for all aspects of pharmaceutical commercial manufacturing and supply chain operations, technical, quality assurance and regulatory.

Prior to that, Dr Ruffieux held roles of increasing seniority at Novartis (NOVN: VX). In total, he has spent more than 20 years working in biopharmaceuticals.

