Sunday 24 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to April 2, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
4 April 2021
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

Notable regulatory news last week included Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio gaining US clearance for their Abecma, marking the first Food and Drug Administration approval for a CAR-T therapy in the treatment of multiple myeloma. Also, AbbVie had its new drug application for atogepant, a new migraine prevention candidate, accepted for review by the FDA. On the M&A front, Amgen announced last Wednesday that it is buying Rodeo Therapeutics and its 15-PGDH program in regenerative medicine. BioNTech and Pfizer presented more positive news on their COVID-19 vaccine BNT 162b2, this time on its efficacy in children, while Johnson & Johnson hit a production quality snag relating to its COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen.

FDA approves Abecma in r/r multiple myeloma as expected

On Friday, the US FDA approved Abecma (formerly idecabtagene vicleucel [ide-cel] or bb2121) as the first CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM). Timing of the approval gives bluebird bio and Bristol Myers Squibb an around nine month lead versus competitors Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech, commented SVB Leerink Research analyst Dr Mani Foroohar. The label includes black boxed warnings (mostly as expected). To mitigate safety concerns, Abecma is available through a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS) that requires administration at a certified healthcare facility. Leerink updates its model to reflect approval (increasing PoS to 100%).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BioNTech and Pfizer release details of COVID-19 vaccine development deal
9 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III data for atogepant in migraine prevention
30 July 2020
Biotechnology
bluebird bio says 'very unlikely' AML events are linked to its gene therapy
10 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Second wave of COVID-19 vaccines unlikely to be required to improve on protection data of frontrunners, says GlobalData
26 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze