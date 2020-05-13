Saturday 23 November 2024

Lorviqua and Gazyvaro grab NICE recommendations

13 May 2020
Cancer drugs from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Roche (ROG: SIX) have won recommendations from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the cost-effectiveness watchdog for England and Wales.

Pfizer’s anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor Lorviqua (lorlatinib) has been recommended in ALK-positive advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults whose disease has progressed either after alectinib or ceritinib as the first ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitor, or after crizotinib and at least one other ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

In making its decision, the NICE cites an indirect comparison with platinum doublet chemotherapy or atezolizumab with bevacizumab, carboplatin and paclitaxel, therapies that are a second-line therapy.

