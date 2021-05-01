Sunday 24 November 2024

Cancer drug Lorviqua granted 'Innovation Passport' from UK regulator

Biotechnology
1 May 2021
mhra_large

A UK Innovation Passport has been granted for a proposed new indication in the treatment of adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) positive advanced non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC), previously not treated with an ALK inhibitor for US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Lorviqua (lorlatinib).

The Innovation Passport is the entry point to The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) new Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), intended to offer regulatory support and flexibilities to bring new medicines to UK patients more quickly.

Lorlatinib is a third-generation ALK inhibitor, specifically designed to inhibit the most common tumor mutations that drive resistance to current medications and to address metastases in the brain, a frequent site for disease progression in ALK-positive NSCLC. Up to 40% of people with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC present with brain metastases at initial diagnosis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Lorbrena sNDA accepted for FDA Priority Review
29 December 2020
Biotechnology
Conditional EU approval for Lorviqua in NSCLC
8 May 2019
Biotechnology
Lorviqua and Gazyvaro grab NICE recommendations
13 May 2020
Biotechnology
Innovation Passport granted to Pfizer's MM candidate by MHRA
28 September 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze