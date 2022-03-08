Low follows high for Alpine's innovative research

A partial clinical hold on Alpine Immune Sciences' (Nasdaq: ALPN) NEON-2 trial by the US Food and Drug Administration has taken a bite out of the firm’s share price, with stocks falling 9% on Monday.
The Seattle, USA-based immunotherapy company is working on innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, and is using the NEON-2 trial to study davoceticept, a first-in-class, conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor.
NEON-2 is testing a combination of davoceticept and Merck & Co's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in adults with advanced malignancies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze