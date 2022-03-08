Low follows high for Alpine's innovative research

A partial clinical hold on Alpine Immune Sciences' (Nasdaq: ALPN) NEON-2 trial by the US Food and Drug Administration has taken a bite out of the firm’s share price, with stocks falling 9% on Monday.

The Seattle, USA-based immunotherapy company is working on innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, and is using the NEON-2 trial to study davoceticept, a first-in-class, conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor.

NEON-2 is testing a combination of davoceticept and Merck & Co's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in adults with advanced malignancies.