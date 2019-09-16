Lundbeck acquires migraine prevention drugmaker

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) saw its share rise by 5.7% to 249.90 Danish kroner after it revealed plans to acquire a significant migraine asset with the takeover of US drug developer Alder BioPharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALDR), whose stock rocketed more than 80% to $15.15 in pre-market trading.
Under the terms of the agreement, Lundbeck will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Alder, at upfront payment for $18.00 per share in cash, along with one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) that entitles shareholders to an additional $2.00 per share upon approval of eptinezumab by the European Medicines Agency.
The transaction is valued at up to $1.95 billion net of cash, on a fully diluted basis, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze