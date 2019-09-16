Saturday 23 November 2024

Lundbeck acquires migraine prevention drugmaker

Biotechnology
16 September 2019
lundbeck-location-big

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) saw its share rise by 5.7% to 249.90 Danish kroner after it revealed plans to acquire a significant migraine asset with the takeover of US drug developer Alder BioPharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALDR), whose stock rocketed more than 80% to $15.15 in pre-market trading.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lundbeck will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Alder, at upfront payment for $18.00 per share in cash, along with one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) that entitles shareholders to an additional $2.00 per share upon approval of eptinezumab by the European Medicines Agency.

The transaction is valued at up to $1.95 billion net of cash, on a fully diluted basis, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves first and only IV preventive treatment for migraine
22 February 2020
Biotechnology
Fewer headaches, but Phase III data for Alder's biologic fail to impress
28 June 2017
Biotechnology
Alder BioPharmaceuticals closing in on CGRP rivals
24 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Cumulative pharmaceutical M&A spend comparison, 2019 vs 2018
4 October 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze