Lynparza to be funded in the UK through Cancer Drugs Fund

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has won a positive reimbursement recommendation for its PARP blocker Lynparza (olaparib), through the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF).

The therapy will be funded as an option for the maintenance treatment of certain people with BRCA mutation-positive epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

Mohit Manrao, business unit director, oncology at AstraZeneca UK, said: “We have worked collaboratively with NICE and NHS England and are incredibly proud to have secured today’s decision.”