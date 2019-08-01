Major European partnership to advance antibacterial programs

German biotech Evotec (EVT: Xetra) is to lead a new European initiative for the development of new antibacterial agents.

The project is called gram-negative antibacterials NOW (GNA NOW) and is being managed by the not-for-profit foundation Lygature and supported by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), a partnership between the European Union and Europe’s pharma industry.

"By joining forces, we can fend off a grim future, where a simple urinary infection can be fatal"Pharma is being led in the consortium by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) group, while nine other partners are also involved from academia, industry and research centers across the continent.