Major progress on two fronts for Novavax vaccine

The European Commission (EC) has granted US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for its Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in adults.

This authorization follows the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommendation to authorize the vaccine – also known as NVX-CoV2373 – and is applicable in all 27 European Union (EU) member states.

"We believe this vaccine will help overcome barriers to vaccine access in many regions of the world by leveraging the traditional refrigeration used in existing vaccine supply channels, while also offering an option based on a familiar and well-understood technology"Novavax and the EC announced an advance purchase agreement for up to 200 million doses of the vaccine in August of this year. Initial doses are expected to arrive in Europe in January. The company is working with the EMA and its partners to expedite local release testing.