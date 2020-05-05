Sunday 24 November 2024

Menarini nabs hematologic malignancy drug along with buy of Stemline

Biotechnology
5 May 2020
menarini_big

Privately-held pharma and diagnostics firm Menarini Group has announced a definitive agreement to acquire USA-based Stemline Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STML) in a transaction valued up to $677 million and the news sending the latter’s shares into stratospheric territory, with a 153% rise of $12.03 by close of trading on Monday.

Under the terms of the deal, Stemline shareholders will be offered a total potential consideration of $12.50 per share, consisting of an upfront payment of $11.50 in cash and one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) that will entitle each holder to an additional $1.00 in cash per share upon completion of the first sale of Elzonris (tagraxofusp-erzs; SL-401) in any top five European Union (EU5) country after European Commission approval. Assuming shareholder approval, the deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

Although Menarini has not been averse to entering various licensing deals to expand its portfolio, this is the first out-right company acquisitions since it bought Silicon Biosystems in 2013.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Stemline Therapeutics expands oncology pipeline
11 March 2019
Biotechnology
FDA approves Elzonris, first treatment for a rare blood disease
22 December 2018
Pharmaceutical
Menarini appoints new chief executive
12 September 2019
Biotechnology
Mediolanum buys French I-O company
7 May 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze