Saturday 23 November 2024

Merck & Co and Dewpoint seek cure in HIV

Biotechnology
14 July 2020
dewpoint_large

Privately-held Dewpoint Therapeutics has announced an exclusive collaboration with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), the US pharma giant known as MSD outside the USA and Canada.

The companies will apply Dewpoint’s proprietary platform for condensate-based drug discovery to the development of a new mechanism for the treatment of HIV.

"An HIV drug candidate with a unique mechanism may cure rather than suppress the infection"Biomolecular condensates are droplet-like structures that form dynamically within cells when diverse communities of proteins, RNAs, and other biomolecules come together through a process called phase separation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
US Priority Review for Merck and Bayer's vericiguat
17 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA v Merck Sharp & Dohme
3 August 2020
Biotechnology
More data support Merck's pneumonia vaccine challenger
10 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
ViiV Healthcare offers evidence that its two-drug regimen is as good as three in HIV
6 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze