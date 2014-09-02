Merck KGaA's Allergopharma to collaborate with S-TARget on new generation of allergy products

Allergopharma, a division of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), and Austrian allergy biotechnology company S-TARget therapeutics have signed an exclusive licensing agreement.

The companies are focusing on using S-TARget’s proprietary S-TIR technology and the associated development of a new generation of products for allergies. The financial and general terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Allergopharma is using this collaboration as an opportunity to invest more heavily in research, and plans to develop new products for specific allergy therapeutics.