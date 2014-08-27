Merck Serono starts building $105 million plant in Nantong, China

Merck Serono, the biotech unit of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), has started construction on its new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Nantong, China. It will be the group’s second-largest pharma manufacturing facility worldwide, and will focus on the bulk production and packaging of Merck Serono’s leading products in the treatment of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and thyroid disorders.

Merck Serono is now the first and only multinational in China to dedicate a large-scale investment to the production of drugs on the company’s essential drug list, the company notes.

Belén Garijo, president and chief executive of Merck Serono, said: “We have steadfastly aligned our focus and strategy with the Chinese government’s efforts to increase patient access to quality care throughout the country. Today, we are focused on localizing production to better cater to the demands of Chinese doctors and patients. At the same time, we are localizing research and development to further build a differentiated portfolio of medicines in China, aimed at serving patient needs for general as well as specialized care. We are also creating alliances and partnerships with local partners in every part of our operations.”