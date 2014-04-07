Mersana in deal with Takeda to develop ADCs

Privately-held US biotech firm Mersana Therapeutics has entered into a collaboration agreement with Japanese drug major Takeda Pharmaceutical’s (TYO: 4502) US subsidiary Millennium Pharmaceuticals, to develop next-generation, Fleximer antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Mersana’s proprietary conjugation technology is comprised of the company’s biodegradable Fleximer polymer and a broad array of customizable linker chemistries matched to Mersana’s diverse, cytotoxic payloads.



Under the terms of the deal, Takeda will provide an undisclosed upfront payment to Mersana for the right to utilize Fleximer technology to develop novel ADC candidates. Mersana is responsible for conducting research and creating ADCs that are conjugates of Takeda’s antibodies and Mersana’s diverse payload platforms, which combine a cytotoxic payload with the Fleximer polymer and custom linkers.

As well as providing antibodies, Takeda is responsible for product development, manufacturing and commercialization of any Fleximer-ADC products. In addition to an upfront payment, Mersana is eligible to receive milestones and royalties on worldwide net sales of any resulting ADC products.



Expected to increase Takeda leadership in ADCs



“Collaboration is key to Takeda’s business model and is at the root of our success in leading innovation in medicine. Mersana's unique approach to ADCs allows a wide variety of antibody and payload combinations to be investigated,” said Christopher Claiborne, head of the Oncology Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda, adding: “We believe that working with Mersana and investigating Fleximer-ADCs in oncology, one of Takeda’s core therapeutic areas, will strengthen our leadership and experience in developing and bringing innovative ADC therapeutics to patients worldwide.”