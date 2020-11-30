Moderna files for EUA of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, along with new data

Shares of US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) were up 13.3% at $144.00 pre-market today, after it announced that the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase III study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 conducted on 196 cases confirms the high efficacy observed at the first interim analysis.
The data analysis indicates a vaccine efficacy of 94.1%. Safety data continue to accrue and the study continues to be monitored by an independent, NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).
The company also said it plans to request an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze