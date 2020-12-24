Health Canada nod for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) says that medicines regulator Health Canada has authorized its vaccine against COVID-19, mRNA-1273, for the immunization of people 18 years of age and older under an Interim Order.
The news saw Moderna’s shares close up 3.5% at $130.34 on Wednesday.
“I want to thank Health Canada and the Canadian government for this authorization, which is a significant moment in our company’s history,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, adding: “Health Canada provided a comprehensive, thorough review and provided us with ongoing guidance as we worked together to achieve this authorization. I am proud of the role Moderna has been able to play in helping to address this pandemic.”
