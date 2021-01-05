More Moderna vaccine shots on the way

mRNA vaccine specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has upped its global production estimate for its novel coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273.

The USA-based firm had previously said it expected to be able to produce 500 million doses, but continued investment in infrastructure and staff will allow at least 600 million doses, it believes.

For the full year, if all goes well, Moderna said it may be able to expand supply further, to as much as one billion doses.