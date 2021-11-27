Moderna sets out strategy to address Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant

US messenger RNA specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has announced updates to its strategy to address SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, given the emergence of the B.1.1.529 (now named Omicron) variant.

The news sent the firm’s shares up more than 20% to $329.63 by close of trading Friday, as it did for other vaccine makers, although overall markets on both sides of the Atlantic were spooked by the implications of another variant.

The announcement came hot on the heels of BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) saying it would know within two weeks if its Comirnaty vaccine was effective against the latest variant.