Moderna gets back Japanese rights to Spikevax from Takeda

US mRNA biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) and Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) have announced the transfer of the marketing authorization in Japan for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax (mRNA-1273) from Takeda to Moderna as of August 1, 2022.
Moderna will assume responsibility for all Spikevax activities, including import, local regulatory, development, quality assurance and commercialization. Takeda has agreed with Moderna that it will continue to provide distribution support under the current national vaccination campaign for Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for a transitional period. Both companies will be responsible for ensuring proper implementation of operations associated with this transfer. Takeda’s shares dippedn1.1% on the news.
In October 2020, Takeda entered into an agreement with Moderna to import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 in Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze