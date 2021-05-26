Mood music improves for type 1 diabetes candidate

Shares in New Jersey, USA-based company Provention Bio (Nasdaq: PRVB) rose by over a quarter on Tuesday, after the firm announced positive regulatory news related to its type 1 diabetes (T1D) candidate teplizumab.

Provention, which is working on immune-mediated diseases, said that the US regulator had posted briefing documents for a key advisory panel meeting due to take place on Thursday.

The advisory committee will discuss Provention’s Biologics Licence Application (BLA) for teplizumab, which is supported by data from the pivotal TN-10 study showing the therapy delayed clinical disease and insulin-dependence by at least two years in presymptomatic patients with Stage 2 T1D, compared to placebo.