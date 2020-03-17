Provention Bio falls as it pauses Phase III PROTECT diabetes study

US clinical-stage biotech Provention Bio (Nasdaq: PRVB) yesterday announced a temporary pause in the randomization of patients with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes (T1D) into its global Phase III PROTECT study of PRV-031 (teplizumab), with the news sending the firm’s shares tumbling nearly 16% to $6.68 by market close.
This pause is being taken out of an abundance of caution to protect patients, caregivers, clinical site staff, company employees and contractors at this critical juncture in the collective global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients currently undergoing study therapy will be allowed to complete their course, as recommended by the PROTECT study’s Data Safety Monitoring Board, which was recently expanded to include infectious diseases expertise.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze