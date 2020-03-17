Provention Bio falls as it pauses Phase III PROTECT diabetes study

US clinical-stage biotech Provention Bio (Nasdaq: PRVB) yesterday announced a temporary pause in the randomization of patients with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes (T1D) into its global Phase III PROTECT study of PRV-031 (teplizumab), with the news sending the firm’s shares tumbling nearly 16% to $6.68 by market close.

This pause is being taken out of an abundance of caution to protect patients, caregivers, clinical site staff, company employees and contractors at this critical juncture in the collective global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients currently undergoing study therapy will be allowed to complete their course, as recommended by the PROTECT study’s Data Safety Monitoring Board, which was recently expanded to include infectious diseases expertise.

Remains on track for teplizumab BLA filing 4th-qtr 2020