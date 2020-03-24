More positive data for Zolgensma in spinal muscular atrophy

Data published at a virtual Clinical Trial Session, conducted by the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), show Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) produced significant benefit to people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The data, which are drawn from a range of studies, are being presented virtually after the 2020 MDA Annual Conference was cancelled, due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Novartis (NOVN: VX) company AveXis presented the data, which includes patients treated pre-symptomatically, and showed sustained durability in patients now up to five years post-dosing and some patients more than five years of age.