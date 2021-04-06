More snakes added to label for antivenom product

Tennessee, USA-based firm Rare Disease Therapeutics (RDT) has secured a new expanded indication for its antivenom product Anavip (crotalidae immune).

The privately-held company has been granted a broader label for the product, to include treatment of snake bites from rattlesnakes, copperheads, and cottonmouth or water moccasins.

The product was previously indicated for the management of adult and pediatric patients with North American rattlesnake envenomation.