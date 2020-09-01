Mustang could pick up another Priority Review voucher

Mustang Bio (Nasdaq: MBIO) has been awarded Rare Pediatric Disease designation for MB-207 from the US Food and Drug Administration.
The firm is focused on cell and gene therapies to treat hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases.
MB-207 is a lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of certain people with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID), also known as bubble boy disease.
The firm, which already received the designation for people with newly diagnosed XSCID, is also developing MB-207 for people who have been treated with a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), without success.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze