Neuro-immunology research on the up and up, finds GlobalData

Industry commentator GlobalData has presented an analysis outlining what it describes as an explosion of research in immuno-neurology over the last decade.
The therapy area has become significantly more valuable as a result, with the top 20 neuroimmunology products, worth $20 billion in 2020, expected to be worth $26.6 billion by 2025.
Treatments in this area explore the role of the immune system in the etiology and pathophysiology of neurological diseases.
