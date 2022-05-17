Neuro-immunology research on the up and up, finds GlobalData

Industry commentator GlobalData has presented an analysis outlining what it describes as an explosion of research in immuno-neurology over the last decade.

The therapy area has become significantly more valuable as a result, with the top 20 neuroimmunology products, worth $20 billion in 2020, expected to be worth $26.6 billion by 2025.

Treatments in this area explore the role of the immune system in the etiology and pathophysiology of neurological diseases.