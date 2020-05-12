Neurocrine Biosciences takes up option on pediatric epilepsy candidate

California-based neurology specialist Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) has exercised its option to license the global rights of Swiss biotech Idorsia's (SIX: IDIA) ACT-709478. The decision follows the Investigational New Drug (IND) application acceptance by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Having hit 32.44 Swiss francs in early trading, Idorsia’s shares were still up more than 3% qt 31.86 francs in late afternoon trading today as a result of the announcement.

Neurocrine plans to initiate a Phase II study with this potent, selective, orally-active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for the treatment of a rare pediatric epilepsy in the second half of 2020.