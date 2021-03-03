Phase II failure prompts change of track for luvadaxistat

San Diego’s Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) has been dealt a blow by negative results from the Phase II INTERACT study of schizophrenia candidate luvadaxistat.

Shares in the firm slumped 7% on Tuesday, following the announcement that the primary efficacy endpoint of the trial had not been met.

In a statement, Neurocrine said the study did meet secondary endpoints of cognitive assessment, and that these would “merit further clinical evaluation.”