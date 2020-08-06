Sunday 24 November 2024

New analyses of Ofev data in patients with chronic fibrosing ILD

Biotechnology
6 August 2020
boehringer_building_large

Boehringer Ingelheim has announced new analyses of the Phase III INBUILD trial that studied its blockbuster growth driver Ofev (nintedanib) for the treatment of chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) with a progressive phenotype.

These analyses were published online in conjunction with the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Virtual conference. The accepted abstracts are available  here.

In an analysis of the INBUILD trial, the proportion of patients with 10% or greater declines in lung function were lower in the Ofev group relative to placebo. The analysis was based on changes between baseline and 52 weeks in the rate of decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) >5% and FVC >10% predicted. FVC is an established measurement of lung function and loss of FVC is an indicator of disease progression.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Long-term data supports Ofev use in rare autoimmune disease
6 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Data hints at new indication in the offing for Ofev
21 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Strong data on Ofev in IPF backs Boehringer's claims on respiratory diseases
8 September 2016
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III INBUILD results for Ofev in ILDs
30 September 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze