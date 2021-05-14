Sunday 24 November 2024

Positive data on Ofev in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease

14 May 2021
German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has provided important new evidence about the longer-term use of Ofev (nintedanib), which was approved in the USA in September 2019 and in Europe in March 2020 for use in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD), a rare autoimmune disease.

Boehringer today announced results from an analysis of the SENSCIS-ON trial. SENSCIS-ON is an open-label extension trial of the Phase III SENSCIS study to assess the long-term tolerability and safety of Ofev (nintedanib) in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). The study also evaluated the change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC), a measure of lung function, over 52 weeks.

These findings, along with nearly 20 abstracts around interstitial lung diseases, were published online in conjunction with the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2021 International Conference. The accepted abstracts are available at https://www.thoracic.org/.

