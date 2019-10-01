New CBO named at ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Canada’s ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (TSX: IPA), a provider of best-in-class therapeutic antibody discovery capabilities for the global industry, today announced the appointment of industry professional Dr Stefan Lang as chief business officer (CBO).

In this newly created role, Dr Lang, who has more than 20 years of experience as a senior executive in the biotechnology industry, will be responsible for corporate and business development initiatives, as well as corporate and product strategic planning.

"We are excited to welcome Dr Lang to ImmunoPrecise. He brings an impressive breadth of leadership expertise in the biotech industry, including experience working at the organizational level and as a globally-recognized and respected leader in antibody business development," said Dr Jennifer Bath, chief executive of ImmunoPrecise. "We look forward to Dr Lang's insightful contributions as we pursue our mission of transforming next generation antibody therapeutics and diagnostics."