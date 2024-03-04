Monday 29 September 2025

New data on safety and efficacy of Zolgensma for SMA

Biotechnology
4 March 2024
novartis_tower_large

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) today presented new data that continue to support the clinical benefits of Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec), the only one-time gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Novartis noted that final data from the SMART study highlight the safety and efficacy profile of Zolgensma in children with SMA weighing ≥ 8.5 kg to ≤ 21 kg, with a mean age of 4.69 years, most of whom (21/24, 87.5%) had discontinued use of another disease modifying therapy at the time of treatment. The new clinical results supplement emerging real-world experience and use of this innovative therapy in older and heavier children in countries where authorized use is not restricted by age.

These data are among a Zolgensma data set being presented during the 2024 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical and Scientific Conference now taking lace in Orlando.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
82% of SMA children treated pre-symptomatically with Zolgensma achieved developmental motor milestones
18 June 2021
Biotechnology
Novartis' case for innovative gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy gets stronger
23 April 2019
Biotechnology
Lift of clinical hold wrestles back ground for Zolgensma in SMA market
11 August 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze