New data provide insight into anti-CGRP use

A survey from industry analyst Spherix Global Insights suggests that more people may be using anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) therapies for episodic migraines than had been reported.

Spherix said that neurologists and migraine specialists self-reported that less than half of such patients were diagnosed with episodic migraine at the time of being prescribed an anti-CGRP option.

However, data from a survey of 1,016 patients showed that the majority of such patients were initiated on their current brand while diagnosed with episodic migraine.