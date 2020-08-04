Sunday 24 November 2024

New data support third indication for Kymriah

Biotechnology
4 August 2020
kymriah_big

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) today announced positive results from the Phase II ELARA trial of Kymriah(tisagenlecleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL).

At the interim analysis, the global study met its primary endpoint of complete response rate (CRR), as assessed by independent review committee. CRR is a standard measure of patient response to therapy in FL. No new Kymriah safety signals were observed.

Results from the ELARA trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and pave the way for regulatory submissions for the new indication, with filing in the USA, where Kymriah was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) status, anticipated in 2021 and in the European Union thereafter.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
More positive data for Kymriah in pediatric leukemia
1 February 2018
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Novartis' Kymriah gains RMAT designation in follicular lymphoma
22 April 2020
Biotechnology
Kymriah gets Japanese price tag of $305,800
15 May 2019
Biotechnology
Second Kymriah nod keeps Novartis' nose ahead in CAR-T
2 May 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze